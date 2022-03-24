Lady Whistledown speaking! Simone Ashley, who will play Kate Scharma in season 2 of Bridgerton, may have landed a leading role in the popular Netflix series — but she is no stranger to the cameras. The British actress previously starred in other television shows and is also a signed model. While she is just scratching the surface of her upcoming fame, Simone has an impressive net worth! According to multiple websites, Simone is worth an estimated $4 million. Keep reading to see how the new Netflix star earned her cash flow!

You may have recognized Simone Ashley on your TV screens.

Simone played character Olivia Hanan in the hit series Sex Education. Her role as one of the exclusive clique members “The Untouchables” may seem like she played a steamy character, as the title of the show implies, but the show was geared to be more informative to teens and young adults. “We wanted to show 16-year-olds or adults in the show having real sex and facing real-life problems and whatever might happen,” Simone told E! News. Even though the Netflix U.K. show has been renewed for a fourth season, it’s not likely that Simone will return to the show.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The 26-year-old also made an appearance in the blockbuster film Pokémon Detective Pikachu. She also played Dana in season 3 of the British show Broadchurch and Elise Fox in the British mini-series The Sister.

Simone Ashley models too.

Simone was once signed to The Gersh Agency but previously signed to CAA. She doesn’t post a lot on her Instagram page but the content she does share are professional shots from her modeling career. She was recently Glamour magazine’s covergirl in March and she posted the cover to her Instagram account. “Thank you @glamourmag for having me as your cover girl! And to the wonderful @annamoeslein for interviewing me, let’s continue to lift our fellow females up higher and spread the love,” her caption read.

Simone Ashley is Bridgerton’s next leading lady.

Simone plays Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton brother’s love interest, Kate Sharma. FUN FACT: Her character was originally named Kate Sheffield in the second book of the Bridgerton series, but her last name was adapted for the show to pay homage to her Indian heritage.

Her Bridgerton character is described as “headstrong and loyal,” which also sounds like an actual description of Simone in real life! The actress has spoken out about colorism in multiple interviews and even brushed on the topic in a May 2020 Instagram post.

After her breakout role on Bridgerton, it’s clear that Simone’s already impressive net worth will skyrocket!