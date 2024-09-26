Brie Bella Implies Artem Chigvintsev Is Lying After Charges Dropped

Brie Bella, the twin sister of Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella,) seemed to allude to Artem Chigvintsev lying about what happened between him and Nikki after his charges relating to his recent arrest were dropped.

“The truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it or stop it,” a quote reshared by Brie, 40, via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 26, read. “Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable.”

Brie’s post raised eyebrows considering the latest development in Artem and Nikki’s divorce. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, was arrested on August 29 after he made a call to 911 for a “medical emergency.” In an audio clip of the dispatch call obtained by TMZ, the dispatcher could be heard saying that “his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party].” Artem canceled the call while authorities were en route, but they returned to the property in Napa Valley, California, later that same day.

The Russia native was booked on California penal code 273.5(a) which “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.” However, the victim in the case has not been confirmed.

Artem’s bond was set at $25,000, and he was released from the facility the same day.

Nikki, 40, broke her silence on Artem’s arrest the following day.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a spokesperson for the Total Bellas alum said in a statement on her behalf.

On September 11, Nikki filed for divorce. In her filing, the former WWE wrestler requested sole legal and physical custody of her and Artem’s 4-year-old son, Matteo. She did not ask for Artem’s visitation rights to be blocked.

Artem filed his own paperwork on September 13 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the divorce. He asked for joint custody of Matteo, and both parties listed their official separation date as August 29, the day of Artem’s arrest.

On Tuesday, September 24, the charges against the professional dancer were dropped.

Brie Bella/Instagram

“Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced today that her office has declined to file criminal charges against Artem Chigvintsev, in connection with his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence,” the press release read. “The decision to not file charges against Mr. Chigvintsev was made after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office.”

Artem finally broke his silence on his arrest on Wednesday, September 25.

“I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped,” Artem told E! News in a statement. “This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

That same day, Artem’s lawyer, Ilona Antonyan, revealed that he was not listed as the “primary aggressor” in the case.

“My understanding of the investigated facts surrounding the 8/29/24 incident have led me to conclude from the beginning that Artem was not the primary aggressor,” Antonyan said in a statement to People. “I believe that to be true even if the burden of proof would be the preponderance of evidence, which is the standard of proof in family court.”