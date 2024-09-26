Artem Chigvintsev was not the “primary aggressor” during his domestic violence incident with his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia (previously known as Nikki Bella), according to his lawyer.

“My understanding of the investigated facts surrounding the 8/29/24 incident have led me to conclude from the beginning that Artem was not the primary aggressor,” Artem’s lawyer, Ilona Antonyan, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, September 25. “I believe that to be true even if the burden of proof would be the preponderance of evidence, which is the standard of proof in family court.”

She went on to claim that Artem, 42, was “protecting himself” and his and Nikki’s son, Matteo.

“Fortunately, he has a strong support group of loving family and friends. I am confident he will move forward from this situation with strength and dignity,” the statement continued. “Artem is fully committed to fostering a positive coparenting relationship with his ex. Divorce is never easy, but once custody is settled, the remaining issues tend to be less emotionally charged and easier to resolve.”

The attorney added that she and Artem were focused “on negotiating a shared 50/50 custody schedule.”

“Fortunately, Artem has been able to spend time with Matteo almost every day since 8/29/2024 incident,” the statement read. “He is a very dedicated, interactive, nurturing, and loving parent.”

Artem was booked on a felony domestic violence charge in Napa County, California, on August 29. While the victim has not been confirmed, the former Dancing With the Stars pro was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

He posted his $25,000 bail later that day and was released within hours of his arrest. The domestic violence charges against Artem were eventually dropped on Tuesday, September 24.

Meanwhile, Artem broke his silence regarding the dropped charges in a statement issued on September 25. “I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped,” he told E! News. “This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video

Nikki, 40, filed for divorce on September 11, in Napa Valley, California, after two years of marriage. In her filing, she asked for primary and legal custody of Matteo, 4, but did not request to block her ex’s visitation rights. Artem filed his own divorce paperwork on September 13, and he requested joint custody and spousal support.

After the filings were made public, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the retired wrestler is “absolutely furious that Artem is asking for spousal support.”

“She’s still in shock and has been asking herself, ‘Who the hell did I marry?’” the source continued. “She’s dumbfounded by Artem’s audacity and lack of shame.”

The insider added that Nikki “plans on fighting back” and “she hopes a judge, if it actually comes to that, sees right through his disgusting and exploitative cash grab.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.