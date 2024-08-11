Britney Spears Honored by Blake Lively Wearing 2002 Dress

Britney Spears cleared up her feelings regarding Blake Lively wearing the same dress the “Everytime” singer wore in 2002.

Fans thought Britney, 42, was throwing shade at Blake, 36, for donning the same ‘fit at the premiere for her new film, It Ends With Us, but Britney’s rep said that wasn’t the case.

“She did not shade Blake and felt honored,” the rep told Page Six in an article published on Sunday, August 11.

Initially, the Crossroads star shared a video on Instagram wearing an alternate version of the sparkly periwinkle dress on August 10. In the “updated version,” the dress was much shorter, featured thinner straps and had cutouts on each side.

“I LIKE IT WAY BETTER,” Brit wrote in the caption.

Fans believed that the “Oops … I Did It Again” artist was implying that Blake’s style wasn’t up to par with her own. However, Britney later edited the caption to read, “Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress … I’m no @BlakeLively but I like it … Show [sic] my legs!!!”

During the premiere, Blake talked with reporters on the red carpet and explained her decision to wear the same dress that Britney once wore.

“This is Britney’s Versace dress,” Blake told Extra. “2002, the butterfly dress, and this dress meant so much to me because of what she meant to me. She was just somebody who represented love and beauty and youth and hard work and determination and strength. She was in touch with her sexuality and her delicacy.”

Blake continued, “She just sort of represented it all, and, you know, her telling her own story in the way that she did and the way that she’s about to with her biopic. I don’t know. Britney has just meant so much to me forever. I’m a forever Britney stan. So, when this dress was available I was like, ‘Yes, I need it.’ I’ve had it for almost a year now and I’ve been saving it for this.”

Britney Spears/Instagram

The Gossip Girl alum also gushed about Britney in her Instagram Story on August 6 when she shared a photo of the Grammy winner wearing the dress in 2002.

“Today’s mood: The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” Blake wrote.

She added, “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come.”

Several people thought that the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star was hinting that she wanted to play Britney in the recently announced biopic. However, an insider close to Brit said that was never Blake’s intention.

“Blake wearing Britney’s dress was not a subliminal message about the biopic,” the source told Page Six. “And Britney’s song ‘Everytime’ is in It Ends With Us, so it’s a nod to that, too.”