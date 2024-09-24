For decades, people around Britney Spears have been living off her wealth. Come November, when her younger son Jayden finishes high school in Hawaii, the 18-year-old, his older brother, Sean, 19, and dad Kevin Federline will be off the payroll as the pop star will no longer be required to pay child support.

But an insider exclusively tells Life & Style the 42-year-old will continue to throw money at the boys, who in recent years have turned their back on their troubled mom. “Britney’s on this crusade to spoil them,” adds the insider. “All the money she used to give to Kevin for child support is now going to go to buying gifts for the boys — she’s clearly hoping she can win back their love.”

The boys moved to Hawaii in 2023 along with Kevin, his wife, Victoria Prince, and their two kids. Earlier, Jayden had acknowledged that his relationship with his mom was strained due to her erratic behavior, including posting nearly nude Instagrams on the regular, saying, “When she gets better, I want to see her again.”

Now, says the insider, “Britney hopes they’ll give her a lot more time and gratitude.”