Brittany Mahomes Flaunts Baby Bump at Chiefs 2024 Season Opener

She’s bumping right along! Brittany Mahomes flaunted her bitty baby bump at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024-2025 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, and she looked adorable while doing it.

The soon-to-be mom of three, 29, went for a casual look in a white T-shirt and cargo jeans that she paired with some platform-style tennis shoes. Brittany, who wore her long blonde hair down in waves with a few braids, was seen holding her daughter Sterling’s hand as she walked into Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 5.

The Texas native raised some eyebrows when she and fellow WAG Taylor Swift sat in different suites during the game. Taylor cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce alongside his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, Travis’ close friends Aric Jones and Reggie King, and his personal chef, Kumar Ferguson. During the 2023-2024 NFL season, Brittany and Taylor, 34, were often spotted together in the same suite, seeming nearly inseparable. However, Taylor arrived at the stadium ahead of Britt for the first Chiefs game of the 2024-2025 season.

Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes announced they were adding to their family with baby No. 3 on July 12 via Instagram. Brittany, Patrick, 28, Sterling, 3, and son Bronze posed for maternity photos in coordinating beige and white styles. She also shared a clip of Sterling holding a strip of ultrasound photos.

“Round three, here we come,” Brittany wrote alongside the video.

A week later, the former soccer player revealed via Instagram that she and Patrick were expecting another girl to add to their brood. The family played a sweet game of tic-tac-toe to announce the baby’s gender with Sterling being the lucky player who got to turn the tiles to show three pink Xs on the oversized board. When Sterling flipped the final tile to a pink X, pink smoke erupted into the air as Brittany swept Bronze, 20 months, into her arms while Patrick gave Sterling a hug.

Before the gender reveal, Patrick had explained at a press conference that he and Brittany were stopping at baby No. 3.

David Eulitt / Getty Images

“I’m done,” the Chiefs quarterback said with a laugh on July 16. “I’ll say that. I said, ‘Three and I’m done.’”

Despite capping his family team off at three, the Super Bowl champ couldn’t help but gush about being a dad.

“It’s awesome,” Patrick told reporters following the Kansas City Chiefs training camp. “I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in a locker room and I think I’ve talked about it before. It made such an impact in my life. We’re having our third kid now to join our family, and Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”

Patrick also touched on how important it was for him to spend time with his kids, traveling and seeing the world, even if they “might not remember” the moments because they’re so young.

The 15th and Mahomies founder continued, “It is really cool because I spend so much time in the building at football for these eight, seven months, and whenever I’m with my family, I want to enjoy those moments.”