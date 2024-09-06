Caitlyn Jenner 'Convinced Kris Is Suffocating' Kylie and Kendall (EXCL)

Kris Jenner has been catching flack for meddling with daughters Kendall and Kylie’s romances, as is being reported – and ex husband Caitlyn Jenner is chiming in and throwing her two cents, too, causing even more family friction and dysfunction, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“Even though Caitlyn is not in the picture very much and she barely hears from Kylie and Kendall these days, she still likes to be as involved as she can,” the source says.

“She follows their progress with enormous interest and she’s convinced Kris is suffocating them and meddling with their lives in a very harmful way.”

Even Kendall, 28, seems to agree with her dad, telling Kris, 68, she “has to chill” during a confessional on their show, The Kardashians, after the matriarch mama announced how pleased she was that “Kourtney [Kardashian Barker] had her baby boy, Rocky, so we’re so blessed and so happy that he’s here, finally.”

“And I still have a child, a.k.a Kendall, that hasn’t had a baby yet, so you never know,” Kris snipped.

While Kris’ comments may have seemed harmless, they take on a new meaning given that the reality star is currently juicing the family for all the ratings she can as “the economic realities of the streaming world are creeping up on her whether she likes it or not,” a second source previously told Life & Style.

“That means everything – marketing budgets, fees, episode counts – is getting tighter in the name of [a streaming service like Hulu] making a profit.”

The pressure doesn’t end with Kendall, either, as Kris continues to pester Kylie, 27, to bring A-list boyfriend Tomotheé Chalamet onto the show to pick up viewership.

She even hinted at bringing Kylie’s bad-boy ex, Travis Scott, back onto the show if her daughter won’t oblige!

“Kris doesn’t seem to care if it will stress out Kylie or cause drama in her relationship with Timothée,” a third source said.

“Kris justifies it by saying bringing him back into the fold will be helpful because he’s clearly struggling — but everyone knows she’s chasing ratings.”

“Kylie’s furious her mom is pushing this — especially when she’s pressuring her to get Timothée on the show!”

Now, the girls’ father, Caitlyn, 74, has decided enough is enough, even though she’s been on the periphery of the family for years.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The first insider continues: “[Caitlyn’s] saying that it’s time for Kris to stop puppeteering them and trying to control every move they make.”

“Caitlyn insists she can see that it’s damaging her daughters and she feels it’s her duty to stand up for them, because clearly Kris doesn’t have their best interest at heart.”

“Kris is well aware that Caitlyn’s been badmouthing her again. It always gets back to her because they still have so many mutual associates and friends, but Caitlyn doesn’t care and she’s not letting this go.”

“She’s demanding a family summit so she can let everyone know how she feels.”

“She’s convinced the only reason her kids hardly want to see her is because they’ve been poisoned by Kris.”