Kardashians Gang Up on Timothee Chalamet in "Turf War"

Kylie Jenner is softening boyfriend Timothée Chalamet up to make appearances on her family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians – but an insider has exclusively revealed to Life & Style that the A-list actor is walking into a viper’s nest, as Kylie’s sisters and male members of the family are closing ranks to protect their turf.

“It’s taken a lot of effort on Kylie’s part to get Timothée to a point where he’s even willing to discuss going on camera,” the insider close to the couple says. “He’s tentatively committed to doing a couple of segments and seeing where it goes.”

The power couple surprised fans the world over when rumors of their relationship began spreading in April 2023. They were spotting kissing at a Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert in September, confirming the news.

Kris Jenner, egging him on. Since, the reality star and Oscar-nominated actor have been spotted out and about all over town – but Timothée, 28, has been shy regarding any appearances on girlfriend Kylie and family’s show, The Kardashians, despite her mom,, egging him on.

Even if Timothée’s appearance is “more paparazzi style,” the source continues. “It’s still a huge coup and obviously Kris is thrilled and praising Kylie to the high heavens.”

“They’re annoyed that he’s just waltzing in trying to take a piece of the pie after acting so stuck up and above them all.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Kardashian family has a long history dealing with the entrance and exit of boyfriends and girlfriends on their show. Kylie, 26, previously dated rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children: daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.

Since moving on from Travis, 33, the youngest Jenner sister has been having a great time with her new beau . “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships,” a second source previously dished to Life & Style in May. “It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

“Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis,” the second insider said. “She even introduced him to her family.”

However, meeting the family comes with some strings and they have some rules for their partners, the first source tells. “If you want to be a part of their crew you need to play the game and be a heck of a lot more sociable than he’s been.”

“Fact is, he’s been turning his nose up since day one so they’re not exactly feeling like welcoming him in with open arms.”

Timothée has an image problem in the Kardashian clan, according to the insider. The Wonka actor’s aloof attitude has rubbed some of the sisters the wrong way.

“They don’t see why they should act as though he’s some second coming now that he’s suddenly agreed to grace them with his presence,” the source says.

“They’re ganging up and vowing to make things uncomfortable for him, even if that means pissing off Kris and Kylie.”