Out in the open! Camila Cabello broke her silence on her shocking split from ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes three months after they called it quits.

“As I get older, the priorities shift,” the “Cry for Me” artist, 25, said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Thursday, March 3, one day ahead of dropping her single “Bam Bam.”

“And I feel that way for both of us,” she continued. “Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career and that’s okay … My focus really shifted.”

The “Havana” songstress also explained how she aimed to be a “well-rounded person” in “those years that we were dating” and through today as a single woman.

Although she touched on the breakup briefly, the Cinderella actress concentrated on promoting her new track, for which she collaborated with Ed Sheeran. The music video for the upbeat anthem was released on Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. EST, the day of her 25th birthday.

“I feel like [the song] is a tribute to where I am in this moment and me maturing into feeling like, ‘OK, I’m literally about to turn 25,'” she added. “It’s giving quarter-life crisis but dancing. Before this album [Familia], I feel like [the] early 20s were so hard.”

The “Señorita” duet crooners announced their breakup in November 2021 in a joint statement via Instagram Stories after more than two years of dating.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former pair’s message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Fans of the musical pair were heartbroken at the news since they became a fan-favorite after releasing their steamy 2019 single and music video. However, Shawn and Camila’s breakup had actually been “brewing for at least a year,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in November 2021.

While they seemingly kept their friendship alive — as both were even spotted on January 6 walking their dog, Tarzan, in Miami, and Camila had commented on one of Shawn’s Instagram posts — the former Fifth Harmony member’s newest single paints a different picture. Even before “Bam Bam” was released, countless fans started pointing out signs that the song was about the end of their relationship.

“You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now,” Camila sings in the first verse, which fans took as her recalling how the “Mercy” singer uploaded shirtless pictures of him surfing on Instagram five days after their split. Yet, Shawn mentioned his aversion to “deep water” in an October 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“He literally posted surfing pics when they broke up,” one TikTok user commented on the “No Crying in the Club” artist’s video that she uploaded on Tuesday, March 1, featuring the song’s opening verse. “This is a [respectful] way to describe things that happened between them,” another fan added.

“I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house,” Camila croons in a separate lyric, seemingly referring to the duo’s Los Angeles home that she sold in December 2021. “Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down.”