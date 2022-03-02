Unfinished business? Camila Cabello fans think the lyrics of her newest song “Bam Bam” point to her 2021 split from ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The “Havana” artist, 24, began posting clips and snaps from her upcoming music video in February to Instagram and via TikTok, which features fellow singer Ed Sheeran, who collaborated on the single with her. The song and music video are scheduled to premiere on Friday, March 4.

Most of her Instagram images revealed a mascara-bled Camila, looking heartbroken but determined to have a good time with friends at a night club.

“SPILL THE TEA QUEEN,” one fan commented under her February 28 snap. “Is this about Shawn?” another asked in the comments section, to which another responded, “Obviously.” And while most Instagram users pointed out the clues to her and Shawn’s breakup, another follower reflected on their former relationship, writing, “Camila and Shawn need to get back together.”

The “Señorita” duet crooners dated from July 2019 until announcing their sudden split in November 2021. And while the duo vowed they would “continue to be best friends” in their joint Instagram Stories statement, fans couldn’t help but notice that Camila may have revealed her reaction to the breakup throughout “Bam Bam.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“We were kids at the start, but we’re grown-ups now,” the Cinderella actress captioned one of her posts, which is also a lyric from the new song. Fans quickly picked up on the “kids” reference, since Camila and Shawn, 23, were friends in their teenage years, then lovers by their early 20s.

On March 1, Camila fueled further speculation when she shared a snippet of the lyrics from the song via TikTok, alongside a video of her walking outdoors.

“You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now,” she was heard singing. And the “In My Blood” singer, indeed, previously mentioned his aversion to “deep water” in an October 2020 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But just five days after the musical couple announced their split, Shawn uploaded an Instagram carousel post with three pictures of him shirtless and catching some waves.

“He literally posted surfing pics when they broke up,” one TikTok user commented under Camila’s clip. “This is obviously about Shawn,” another chimed in. “This is a [respectful] way to describe things that happened between them,” a third added.

“I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house,” Camila sings in a separate part of the ballad, possibly likely referring to the home that she and the “Mercy” crooner had in Los Angeles that she sold in December 2021.

“Couldn’t ever imagine even havin’ doubts / But not everything works out … Yeah love came around and it knocked me down,” she continues in the song.

The chorus of the “Cry for Me” singer’s anthem then details the post-breakup blues. “Now I’m out dancin’ with strangers / You could be casually datin’ / Damn, it’s all changin’ so fast.

To promote her song further, Camila then shared a sneak peek from the music video via Instagram on March 2, featuring her sitting on a curb and drinking a bottle of wine with smeared eye makeup. In the clip, she was bumped by a random person walking by, and she let out a muffled cuss word over the sound of a passing truck’s horn out of frustration.