Don’t go yet! Camila Cabello showed her support for ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ breakup song “It’ll Be OK.”

Camila, 24, shared the “Stitches” singer’s Instagram post to her Stories on Wednesday, December 1, which was a simple clip of his new song “It’ll Be Ok.”

The “Havana” artist didn’t caption the Story and kept the clip against a simple black backdrop, similar to the “Mercy” singer’s original post.

“It’ll be ok out now,” Shawn, 23, captioned his Instagram announcement the same day.

Just two weeks prior to his song release, the pair announced their split in a joint statement that was posted to Camila’s Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the “Crying in the Club” singer captioned the Story on November 17, reassuring fans that they “started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Courtesy of Camila Cabello/Instagram

The breakup came as a shock to fans, as the musical duo had seemingly been going strong for over two years since confirming their relationship in July 2019. The success of their duet single “Señorita” and its accompanying music video skyrocketed the couple’s popularity when it was released that summer. They further bonded when Shawn stayed with Camila in her native Miami in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns began.

“The world could use some magic, beauty and wonder always, but especially right now,” the “Living Proof” artist captioned an Instagram post in September 2020, dedicated to her former beau’s album Wonder. “My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.”

The following year, the couple had appeared at various events together, such as the Met Gala and Camila’s Cinderella Miami movie premiere, both in September.

“Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you,” the “Treat You Better” crooner wrote via Instagram on September 2, with a photo of he and his lady kissing at the premiere. “I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up every day and be truly professional, kind and authentic.”

Although it appeared they enjoyed living together at the time, their breakup had unfortunately been “brewing” since then, an insider exclusively told Life & Style on November 23.

“Shawn and Camila were drifting apart,” the source added. “The lockdown actually helped them hang on much longer than they would have … It was a difficult decision to split, but it was necessary. In the end, they both wanted other experiences.”