Cara Delevingne is truly a force in the modeling and acting industries. From winning Model of the Year twice at the British Fashion Awards to landing roles in hit films such as Paper Towns, the London native continues to expand her horizons in Hollywood. However, Cara also takes time for herself by going for a swim, wearing a stylish bikini or swimsuit for the day at the beach.

“Under the sea,” she captioned an Instagram post in September 2021 referring to the lyrics from The Little Mermaid. “Darling, it’s better down where it’s wetter take it from me.”

The post featured a stunning image of Cara snorkeling near what appeared to be a shark. She also donned a snazzy black and white two-piece bathing suit for her underwater excursion.

She even gave fans a closer look at her stylish swimwear and rock-hard abs in a separate Instagram post, which also featured an under-the-sea shot.

“Shark bait hoo ha ha [sic],” the Anna Karenina star captioned the post, in reference to the Disney film Finding Nemo.

Despite her confident model behavior, Cara has publicly spoken out about beauty standards.

“The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become,” she captioned an Instagram post in May 2017, adding, “Beauty shouldn’t be so easily defined. It is limitless.”

The Suicide Squad actress followed up her statement with a separate Instagram post, which included a picture of her without any hair while out and about.

“It’s exhausting to be told what beauty should look like,” Cara wrote alongside the photo. “I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, wipe off the makeup, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”

In an August 2015 interview with London’s The Times, the Only Murders in the Building star opened up about how the modeling industry pressured her.

“It didn’t make me grow at all as a human being,” Cara admitted. “And I kind of forgot how young I was. I felt so old. I was, like, fight and flight for months. Just constantly on edge … It is a mental thing as well because, if you hate yourself and your body and the way you look, it just gets worse and worse.”

Although she struggled with the intensity of the business, Cara noted that she is “very good at standing up for [herself] now, and for other people.”

Nowadays, Cara is embracing her natural beauty and encourages her fans to do the same wearing whatever style they choose!

