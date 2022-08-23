Cara Delevingne Is the Leader of Sleek Braless Outfits: See Photos of the Actress Without a Bra

Cara Delevingne is all about feminism and empowering women. The model-turned-actress, who came out as pansexual in June 2020, has been extremely vocal about her thoughts on the double standards women face in society, from how one dresses to their demeanor, she is all about girl power and also advocates for the trans community. Cara’s fashion choices … her braless outfits, in particular, are her boldest pro-women statement, which has the rest of us in awe.

From the runway to the red carpet, the Only Murders in the Building actress almost always shows up and shows out in a daring braless ensemble. The Paper Town star’s most controversial look was her 2021 Met Gala outfit, which touched on social and gender issues. Cara arrived on the Met steps wearing a white Dior bulletproof vest with the words “Peg the Patriarchy” displayed on the front.

“It’s about women empowerment, gender equality — it’s a bit like, ‘Stick it to the man,’” she told KeKe Palmer, who was Vogue’s correspondent of the evening.

One would have to obtain major confidence to wear such a bold outfit to the Met Gala, or anywhere, really, but she’s learned how to speak her mind and remain strong at all times. “I am very good at standing up for myself now and for other people,” she told Bustle in August 2015 while discussing leaving the toxic fashion world.

“If there is injustice, I will flip out. If someone is crossing a line, they will know about it and so will everyone else. I am a lot harder than I was, and I feel like all of that modeling, life, rejection, everything, was preparation for this, and now that I am doing this I am the happiest person in the whole world.”

Cara is so comfortable in her own skin and sexuality that wearing a braless outfit isn’t as risqué as people tend to think it is. During an August 2016 segment with Vogue U.K., the London native asked herself hard-hitting questions that pertained to societal issues at the time.

“Why can’t I show my nipples?” she said after being asked what she would ask Instagram if the social media app were a person.

The Suicide Squad starlet turned heads and dropped jaws when she arrived at the 2022 amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival in a daring braless gown. The black Mônot dress had a plunging deep-V neckline that fell to her hips, with a high thigh-slit that was mere inches from meeting the top cut. Cara made sure that all eyes were on the outfit by slicking her hair back into a high bun and paired the gown with thick-strapped platform heels.

Keep scrolling to see Cara Delevingne’s hottest braless moments!