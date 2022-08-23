Someone give her an apple! The newest Real Housewives of New York cast member has been revealed and she seems like she’s going to fit right into the franchise. Matchmaker Lizzy Savetsky will join the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show, Page Six reported in August 2022.

Fans knew there was going to be a major shakeup within the franchise, the only question was: When were viewers going to find out who the new housewives are? “We are quite literally looking for who will be the new ‘Real Housewives of New York City!’ And I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show,” the Real Housewives executive producer and host, Andy Cohen told Variety in March 2022. “What we’re looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of.”

Is Lizzy Savetsky From New York?

Although she’s joining the RHONY, Lizzy was born and raised as a Texas native who just became a resident of the Big Apple. Upon the big announcement, the influencer made the move in August 2022, according to her Instagram account.

What Is Lizzy Savetsky’s Job?

The brunette beauty is a social media fashion influencer and matchmaker. She runs a business Instagram account @bashertbylizzy, where she hosts weekly IGTV episodes in hopes to match Jewish singles.

“‘Bashert’ is a Yiddish word that means ‘destiny,’” her October 2021 business Instagram post read. “It is often used in the context of one’s divinely predestined spouse or soulmate. In modern usage, Jewish singles will say that they are looking for their bashert, meaning they are looking for that person who will complement them perfectly, and whom they will complement perfectly.”

Is Lizzy Savetsky Married?

The influencer-soon-to-be-reality-star is happily married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky, and the two share children Stella, Juliet and Ollie. The beautiful family is Jewish and heavily follows their faith while also sharing their culture with Lizzy’s online fanbase.

The former Texan posts a “Yiddish Word of the Week,” where she usually presents a new word in a silly manner. Among her content creation, Lizzy is an advocate for Israel and speaks about pressing issues.

“Thank you @israeloncampus for having me at your conference today! It was honor to be in the company of so many strong, passionate advocates for Israel,” she captioned her July 2022 Instagram post. “Thank you to @henmazzig & @motiankari for the constant support in the digital space. You both inspire me endlessly and I adore having each of you by my side!!!!”