Cardi B has called things off with husband Offset for a second time —and this time it’s for good, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. During a December 10 livestream on X, the “She Bad” singer, 31, confirmed their split. “I’ve been single for a minute,” she told fans. “But I have been afraid…. Not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign.”

While Cardi forgave Offset for being unfaithful in the past, “he continually disrespected her,” the source explains to Life & Style. “She couldn’t take that anymore.” Friends suspect that Cardi will eventually end up reuniting with the Migos rapper, 32. However, Life & Style’s source insists that she’s done with him: “There’s absolutely no going back.”