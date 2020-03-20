There’s never a dull moment with Cardi B! The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, March 20, to show fans how she’s keeping herself busy while she practices social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Needless to say, it’s hilarious.

“Day three,” she captioned a video of herself running into a tall stack of Jenga blocks. LOL. Honestly, she’s a whole mood right now, and fans agree. “Me when I’m bored,” wrote one person. “This is a new way of playing,” commented another. Seriously!

Cardi isn’t the only celebrity who’s been sharing what they’re doing to stay entertained while they’re at home. Kylie Jenner had some interesting ideas, if ya know, you’re not into Cardi’s approach. “[I’m] spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, said in her Instagram Story on March 19. “Being at home is fun. We can have fun at home.”

Kylie seemingly suggested that for her, quarantining is very similar to what being pregnant with Stormi Webster was like, especially since she never left home. “It was my choice to do that,” she said. “So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Cardi and Kylie have plenty in common if you think about it. Besides being famous, wealthy and having toddler-aged daughters, they both have funny songs that accidentally went viral. We can’t forget about Kylie’s one-hit wonder, “Rise and Shine,” that became an internet sensation and meme thanks to a YouTube video she uploaded in late 2019. Now, it’s Cardi’s time to ~shine.~

After the rapper recently shared her fears about the coronavirus outbreak, an excerpt from her rant was remixed into a song. So far, it’s been pretty successful.

“This damn Corona song [was] charting on the hip hop charts at 96, now it’s number 11,” she wrote on Insta on March 17. What can we say? She’s entertaining AF!