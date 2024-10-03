Carrie Underwood has never been busier! The country music superstar, 41, has extended her Las Vegas concert residency at the Resorts World Theatre into 2025 and signed on to join the judging panel on the upcoming season of American Idol.

“Carrie used to give herself a very hard time about being away from her children for work,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “But she’s realized it’s the quality of the time she spends with them that matters most, so when she isn’t working, she is super present.”

At home in Nashville, the eight-time Grammy winner gets to just be a mom to her two young sons, Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher. “For Carrie, nothing compares to time spent at home with her family, tending to her animals and her garden,” says the source. “Life at home is simple and happy, so far removed from the glitz and glam of performing, and she does her best to soak up those moments before she’s due back at work.”

They’ll only get harder to come by in October, when Carrie joins American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, on the road. “Finding balance can be difficult at times,” admits the source. “But at the end of the day, Carrie’s made peace with the fact that she can’t do it all.”