Carrie Underwood 'Should Embrace Her Natural Beauty' After Fall (EXCL)

Carrie Underwood is catching hell for her plastic surgery, but what’s a bigger concern for the songbird is her disastrously protruding teeth, which also bear the marks of obsessive dental work, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She’s clearly had work on them to even things out a bit more, but they didn’t turn out so well,” the source says.

“Her teeth buck out and look bigger and unnaturally bright, the veneers are too big and look so fake that fans are cringing.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer, 41, kicked up a feverish debate over the new look she debuted in an Instagram post from her outdoorsy Montana trip alongside hubby Mike Fisher.

Holding a fish out toward the camera, Carrie sported a gray hoodie and rubber fishing waders, complemented by a full-face of makeup.

Fans immediately jumped into the comment section of her post to discuss the changes to her looks, with one pointing out, “That’s a lot of makeup for fly fishing…”

Another directly commented on cosmetic surgery procedures the singer may have had, saying, “Probably brow lift or upper blepharoplasty. She got the Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone work done.”

One social media user said, “Love Carrie but she needs to stop with all the facial and teeth enhancements. She was so beautiful before and didn’t need to join the world of ‘unnatural beauty.’”

While some were fixated on the singer’s new look, many gave a lot of attention to dental work she possible had done, commenting specifically on how odd her teeth looked in the vacation photos.

“She does look different,” another fan wrote. “Still absolutely beautiful! Did she get her teeth done? Not putting her down just wondering.”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

“Ok all I see is her huge white dentures wtf?” one user wrote in surprise.

The teeth remained a hot topic for commenters, with one saying, “I think she is great but all honesty I can’t recognize her. She is and always has been so naturally beautiful. So much surgery here and new teeth maybe?”

Carrie’s new features may have caught some surprise, but the source says the singer’s obsession with her appearance has her constantly thinking about what she could fix and what could look better, especially after her tragic accident in 2017.

The singer took a “hard fall,” that fractured her wrist and damaged her face so badly she needed extensive reconstructive surgery around her mouth area and lips, which also required a painful 50 stitches.

“Carrie should learn to leave well enough alone, but she’s fixated on her looks,” the insider says. “Everyone knows she’s addicted to Botox and fillers, but she’s also running to the dentist for bleaching and little tweaks here and there.”

Agreeing with many of the commenters, the source adds, “It’s just kind of sad because she was such a pretty girl and still is but she’s looking weirder and weirder.”

“The feeling is she should just embrace her natural beauty. She’s so talented and successful, she doesn’t need all the rest.”