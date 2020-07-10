Courtesy of Austin McBroom/Instagram

Lookin’ good, mama! ACE Family star Catherine Paiz showed off her “shrinking” belly just 20 days after giving birth to her son, Steel, whom she shares with husband Austin McBroom.

“20 days postpartum,” the 29-year-old wrote over a video showing off her tummy. “Belly still shrinking every day. Women [are] incredible.”

Instagram

In a follow-up post, the YouTuber updated fans on when she would be able to get back in the gym. “Thank you [so much] for the sweet compliments,” she gushed to her followers. “I can start working out [and] be active in [one] more month so I’ll be showing you guys my workouts in August! Can’t wait to feel strong again.”

Catherine and her hubby, 28, already share two daughters. Their first child, Elle, was born in May 2016 and their second daughter, Alaïa, was born in October 2018. Considering the proud parents are well-known content creators, it makes sense they would’ve documented their first two pregnancies at length for their YouTube subscribers.

However, for their third child — and first boy — the couple decided to keep things under wraps until later in the pregnancy. “I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world,” Catherine gushed on Instagram in January. “You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you, son.”

Interestingly enough, that isn’t the only milestone the dynamic duo has kept quiet about. Catherine and Austin got engaged in August 2017 — and married that December, to the surprise of their many followers. The same day they announced they were expecting their son, they also revealed they’d been married for years.

“Although we have publicly shared some special moments throughout the years, our marriage was not one of them,” she wrote on Twitter. “We got married a couple years ago in private in our backyard. We look forward to having our ceremony in the future where our parents, friends and family will attend … But for a while it was just our moment to call ours.”