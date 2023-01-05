Celebrities Who Served as Miss Golden Globe Over the Years: Dakota Johnson and More Children of Stars

It’s the end of an era. The 2023 Golden Globes Awards ceremony will not have a Golden Globe Ambassador on hand to help hand out trophies. Since 1963, the honor has gone to the teenage children of established actors and actresses, which has given many stars of today their first shot at the limelight.

For some families, multiple generations have served in the role. Actress Tippi Hedren‘s daughter, Melanie Griffith, was Miss Golden Globe in 1975. The Pacific Heights star’s daughter, Dakota Johnson, went on to do the honors as the ambassador at 2006’s ceremony.

Not only was the Fifty Shades of Grey star the first daughter of a former Miss Golden Globe to ever be selected, but she also had two parents who were Golden Globe winners. Melanie took home the Best Actress (comedy or musical) award for Working Girl in 1989, while Dakota’s dad, Don Johnson, picked up his Golden Globe as Best Actor in a Television Series (drama) for Miami Vice in 1986.

Some Miss Golden Globes have grown up to become winners themselves. Laura Dern took on the role at the 1982 ceremony as the daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Dianne Ladd. The Big Little Lies star grew up to become a successful actress in her own right and has won five Golden Globe awards amid her eight nominations throughout her illustrious Hollywood career.

Several of legendary actor Clint Eastwood‘s children have taken part as Miss Golden Globe over the years. In 2005 his daughter Kathryn, whom he shares with Jacelyn Reeves, served handing out trophies, while daughter Francesca, whom Clint shares with ex-girlfriend Frances Fisher, took on the same duty in 2013.

A handful of male celebrity offspring have participated in the coveted role. The title was officially changed from “Miss or Mr. Golden Globe” to “Golden Globe Ambassador” in 2018 to be more gender inclusive.

Actor Freddy Prinze Jr. participated in handing out the awards in 1996, one year after the first Mr. Golden Globe, John Clark Gable, the son of late acting icon Clark Gable and wife Kay Williams Gable, took on the role as the first male to do the honors. In the years since, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan‘s son, Sam, served as Mr. Golden Globe in 2013, while Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith‘s handsome model sons Dylan and Paris handled the duties as ambassadors in 2020.

Scroll down to see photos of celebrities who have served as Golden Globe Ambassadors.