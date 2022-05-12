While fans got to see plenty of Dakota Johnson‘s body in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, she’s far more modest in real life. Unlike many celebrities, she doesn’t share bikini selfies on social media or any other photos related to her personal life, so swimsuit pictures of the actress are rare.

Dakota loves vacationing wherever there’s a beach, be it the Miami area, the Hamptons or the South of France. She favors simple, flattering bikinis that hug her toned figure yet allow for the practicality of diving into the ocean for a refreshing swim.

When she landed the part of Anastasia in the Fifty Shades trilogy, Dakota began working out with a combination of Pilates and cardio. “Obviously I wanted to look good naked. I totally understand now why people exercise, because it kind of feels awesome,” she told Glamour in 2015.

Both she and costar Jamie Dornan wanted to look as good possible for their sexy clothes-free scenes, and Dakota revealed that the two shared a trainer. She added, “It was important to me that Ana’s body look like that of an active college student. I did a lot of working out and had more waxing than any woman should have.”

As for her fitness, “It was mostly maintaining the same level of energy and eating healthy,” she told the publication.

When it came time for the movie’s infamous nude scenes, it was totally no big deal for Dakota. She told Vogue in 2017 ahead of Fifty Shades Darker, “Nudity is really interesting for an actor. … Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting.”

“But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d–k? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So, it becomes purely about the performance,” the brunette beauty continued.

Dakota realized that to tell the story right, she had to do nude scenes. “Maybe I have more of a European mindset about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f–k,” she told the publication.

