Instagram is full of adorable dogs, and celebrities’ pups are no exceptions. Stars like Sofia Richie, Paris Hilton and Sophie Turner have all created accounts for their pooches on the social media site. The pictures they post are precious — and we just can’t get enough.

The dogs of Bachelor Nation have also taken over the photo-sharing app. The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay dubbed her pet King Copper Ash, and it’s clear that he’s pretty much royalty in his family. The dog mom loves her little boy so much that she even made him the focus of one of her dates while on the reality show.

During Rachel’s first one-on-one with contestant Peter Kraus, Copper was happy to play wingman as his mom and her would-be boyfriend took a day trip to Palm Springs to attend a doggy pool party. Fans hearts’ melted when they saw the rescue race across their screens, but they couldn’t help but worry about the cast on Copper’s leg. Luckily, his injury — a broken toe — didn’t seem to slow him down at all.

Though the Finnish Spitz and German Shepherd mix didn’t lead his mom to love, he did welcome his new dad with open arms after Rachel picked her now-husband Bryan Abasolo as the recipient of her final rose. On Instagram, Copper can be seen cuddling up to the chiropractor just as often as he can be seen snuggling with Rachel. “A little father/son time always puts a smile on my face!!!” reads one photo caption.

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin also made an account for pup, a corgi named Minno she adopted with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. The blue-and-brown eyed beauty loves to pose for photos — and if you’ve seen her, you know she’s pretty much a dog model. It doesn’t hurt that she’s got a whole team supporting her success. “@bkoof is my creative director, [and] @gy_yrigoyen captures my best angles,” Minno’s bio declares. “Together, we’re making #yearofthecorgi the most epic yet.”

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Ben Zorn was famous for talking about his dog while looking for love on the beach in Mexico, so it makes perfect sense that Zeus has found a following on Instagram. The German Rottweiler can regularly be caught grinning at the camera and playing with Luce, his Morkie sister (a mix between a Yorkshire terrier and a Maltese). The two pups have declared dad Ben the “best pawther around,” which is pretty adorable in itself.

Check out the gallery below to get a load of all the best celebrity dogs on Instagram.