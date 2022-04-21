Pantless party! Charlie Puth posted pictures on his Instagram, and it seems like the singer likes to go through his workdays in his underwear.

The “Light Switch” artist, 30, posed for a flick in his boxers while he was getting a touch up from his hairstylist and pampered with a clear face mask. “Happy Wednesday!” the musician wished his 15.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, April 20.

Charlie paid homage to the film Risky Business by including an additional picture of himself in his boxers with long socks and a button-down shirt. “Risky Business vibes,” Matthew Lowe, son of Rob Lowe, commented on the post.

This isn’t the first time Charlie has stripped down to his underwear on social media. The four-time Grammy nominee made a post-shower TikTok on March 19 where he was standing in his bathroom looking rather confused.

“My hair grows extraordinarily fast,” the text read across the video which featured his new song “That’s Hilarious” in the background. Fans in the comments weren’t convinced he was actually referring to his hair, considering he was flaunting his semi-bare body.

Courtesy of Charlie Puth/Instagram

“Why do all the TikTok’s make me feel like I need to go to church … ” somebody revealed in the comments.

Charlie opened up about the release of his new single “That’s Hilarious” revealing that although he was excited for the song to come out, it brings him back to a “challenging” time in his life.

“It just brought me back to 2019, which was the f–king worst year of my life,” he said in an emotional TikTok video posted on March 23. Charlie revealed that he went through a rough breakup that year and attempted to shove it under the rug and not face it.

Although the composer didn’t necessarily reveal which ex-girlfriend the song is about, his dating history leads to singer Charlotte Lawrence.

The pair started dating in February 2019 and had a romance that lasted seven months. Charlie addressed the split on Twitter confirming that he and the “Joke’s on You” artist decided to go their separate ways.

“Only because I want ppl to stop asking the question …. Yes I am single now,” his September 2019 tweet read. “And please don’t believe everything you read…thank you.”