Chrissy Teigen showed off the scars from her breast reduction while wearing a plunging dress on a “rare” date night with husband John Legend.

“Date night! Very rare but it happens,” Chrissy, 38, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 13, as her husband walked into the shot behind her. “Boobies out, scars out. Wear a body chain, it hides it … kind of.”

In the clip, the Cravings author wore a black satin gown with a plunging, deep-V neckline and used a gold chain to subtly cover the surgery scars. Meanwhile, the “Ordinary People” singer, 45, color coordinated with his wife in an all-black outfit, wearing a button down, slick pants and dark shoes.

This isn’t the first time the mom of four has showed off the scars from her breast reduction. While being photographed attending Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscar party in March, the Chrissy’s Court star opened up about a wardrobe malfunction she faced when posing for photos.

In two photos showing off her black sheer corset top, including one posing next to her husband, Chrissy wrote in the caption, “When the flash hits your boob lift scars.” She added in the comments, “You’re all zooming I can feel it!!!”

The scarring was visible under both of her breasts as she smiled in front of the camera. The outfit seemingly hadn’t been tested in the light, as her nipples were also exposed in the photo.

In the past, the former Sports Illustrated model has been open about her experiences going under the knife.

“I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out,” she explained during a January 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I don’t like them out.”

Chrissy opened up about getting breast implants at 20 years old in an interview with Glamour U.K., telling the outlet it was mainly for a “swimsuit thing.”

“I thought, ‘If I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!’” she explained in the spring of 2020. “But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Months later, Chrissy got candid about why she removed them. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she wrote in a May 2020 Instagram post. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!”

She explained to fans that her thoughts surrounding elective procedures changed after becoming a mother. “I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift,” she continued. “I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ​10 years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.’”

Chrissy reportedly underwent breast lift surgery sometime after she gave birth to baby no. 3, Esti, in January 2024. The couple — who married in 2013 — welcomed a fourth child via surrogate later that year.