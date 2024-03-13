Chrissy Teigen was able to laugh about accidentally showing off her boob lift scars while being photographed attending Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s Oscars party on Sunday, March 10.

The Cravings author, 38, wore a black sheer corset top with a matching sheer skirt featuring gold petal patterns on it while posing for pictures taken at the bash. While the event was private and attended by select A-listers, Chrissy decided to share her wardrobe malfunction with Instagram followers on Wednesday, March 14.

In two photos showing her outfit, including one posing next to husband John Legend, Chrissy wrote in the caption, “When the flash hits your boob lift scars.” She added in the comments, “You’re all zooming I can feel it!!!”

The scarring was visible under each of her breasts as she proudly posed. Her nipples were also exposed in the photo, as it appeared she hadn’t light tested her top to see exactly how sheer it really was.

Fellow celebrities and fans thought she looked incredible even with her visible scars.

Former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi wrote, “Jeez!!” followed by a series of flame emojis, while Katy Perry commented, “I’m in.”

“I will never not love this woman. Always keeping it real! It’s so appreciated and respected!” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Wouldn’t have noticed them if you hadn’t said anything. Dress looks amazing.”

Chrissy changed into the sexy outfit for the private party after wearing a stunning silver number to the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier in the evening. The Oscar de la Renta halter dress came from the designer’s spring 2024 collection and featured a series of leaflike patterns across sheer nude fabric.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has been open about the work she’s had done on her breasts, even though she’s been less revealing when it comes to details about her boob lift.

In a January 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Chrissy said she’s had three surgeries. “I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out,” she admitted with a laugh.

Chrissy revealed to Glamour U.K. in the spring of 2020 why she got breast implants.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she told the publication. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

She continued, “I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ​10 years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.’”

The cookware designer was open with fans about when she got her implants removed. In a May 2020 Instagram post, Chrissy wrote, “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!”

“So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat,” she added. After the surgery, Chrissy updated fans to say the procedure “‘went great.”

Chrissy’s breast lift reportedly happened sometime after she gave birth to daughter Esti, her third child with John, in January 2023. The couple welcomed a fourth child via surrogate later that year.