In a world where celebrities are expected to look perfect, there are some who aren’t afraid to show off that they have scars on their skin. Some of the most famous stars in the world including Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and more have scars and are proud to display them.

Kylie has a large white scar on the outside of her left thigh that came from a terrifying childhood accident while playing with her sister Kendall Jenner. The scar is visible today whenever the makeup mogul wears short miniskirts or minidresses.

“When I was about 5, my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek, and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate. After a while when my sister didn’t find me, I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg,” she explained of the gruesome injury during a 2017 fan Q&A with People.

“I tried pulling away to get the pole out, but it just tore through my whole leg,” she continued. Kylie said that it was larger when she was younger, but “It’s smaller now though because I grew!” She hasn’t been shy about showing close-ups of her scar in Instagram photos over the years. “I love my scar,” she wrote of the mark during a 2015 glam session, while noting, “My scar has been a loyal friend, I forget about him sometimes,” atop a 2021 snapshot.

As for Selena, her scar came about following a life-saving kidney transplant surgery in 2017. Three years later, the Only Murders in the Building star showed off her scar in an Instagram photo, where the bottom portion was visible from underneath her swimsuit line.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through … and I’m proud of that,” she wrote in the caption.

Scroll down to see photos of stars who aren’t afraid to show off their scars to the world.