Keeping their private life private. Christian Bale has been one of Hollywood’s superstar actors since the ‘90s, and while his roles have been quite intense — like in The Dark Knight and American Psycho — he dims the lights on his personal life.

For example, he’s been married to his wife, Sibi Blažić, for more than two decades … a true jaw-dropper, right? Keep reading to learn more about his wife!

Sibi Blažić Was Winona Ryder’s Personal Assistant

As one of the many jobs she’s held under her belt, the famous wife was a personal assistant to the Stranger Things star in the early ‘90s. The relationship between Sibi and the Thor: Love and Thunder actor is all thanks to Winona because she introduced the two!

The two iconic actors worked together in the 1994 adaptation of Little Women and became good friends. Through the friendship, the Beetlejuice actress hooked Christian and Sibi up, and the rest is history.

Sibi Blažić Worked on The Dark Knight Rises With Christian Bale

People think the Batman star was the real badass in The Dark Knight Rises, which is notably true. However, fans could argue that his wife was the real daredevil since she was the stunt driver in the 2012 film.

“My wife was a stunt driver, she was chasing me through the city in Batman,” he told the Wall Street Journal in 2014. “She was driving one of the cop cars. She can do 180s and stunts and all that. She terrifies me. My wife terrifies me.”

The bombshell was a stunt driver in her husband’s other films like Ford v Ferrari.

Sibi Blažić and Christian Bale Have 2 Children

After getting married in 2000, the couple welcomed their daughter, Emmeline, in 2005, just nine years before welcoming their son, Joseph.

People thought the celebrity kids had rather interesting names after Christian mentioned them in his 2019 Golden Globe speech when he accepted the Best Actor award for his role in Vice.

“And thank you for our beautiful children, Banana and Burrito. They’ve given me a love and a soul I never thought possible.”

Christian Bale Often Gushes Over Sibi Blažić

While he keeps the details about his marriage to a minimum, the Hostiles actor can’t help but publicly share his love for his wife from time to time.

“[My wife] likes to be very private. And of course, I want to maintain that … but we have a great private life. She’s probably the most strong woman I’ve ever come across in my life,” he told Us Weekly in 2017 with Sibi by his side. “And I — You’re making me all tearful! I’m too much of a softie! I don’t think I am, but then you got me with that!”