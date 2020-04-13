Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

Making the best of it! Christina Anstead took to Instagram on Sunday, April 12, to share a loved-up selfie with her husband, Ant Anstead. “Well … we were supposed to be in the desert with my parents and all five kids, but those plans are canceled … roll with the punches,” the Flip or Flop star, 36, captioned a photo of the pair kissing and drinking champagne.

“Cheers to a healthy Easter at home,” Christina continued, referring to the continued quarantine measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Hope everyone has a nice Easter. We are definitely going to miss church and a big family egg hunt. We are both missing our families and friends a lot.”

Despite these trying times, Christina and Ant, 41, are still focused on prioritizing their relationship and have some romantic plans for when all of this is over! “Right now, we are all stuck at home so no date nights for us, but when we aren’t under quarantine, we try and go on a date night once a week or every other week,” the Christina on the Coast star personality exclusively told Life & Style.

“We love a nice, long dinner where we can just enjoy some alone time and catch up,” she continued. “During the summer, we love to go for bike rides by the beach and enjoy a cocktail watching the sunset.”

In addition to spending time with her hubby and taking care of their darling brood — the HGTV leading lady shares daughter Taylor El Moussa and son Brayden El Moussa with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant shares daughter Amelie Anstead and son Archie Anstead with ex-wife Louise Anstead — Christina is all about focusing on health and fitness.

So much so, the blonde beauty has already lost all of the weight from her pregnancy with son Hudson. “Since I’ve been crazy busy, it may not all be back to where it once was and I have a bit more ‘toning up’ to do … but as far as the number on the scale, it’s the same as before pregnancy,” Christina told Life & Style in a separate interview promoting her new book, The Wellness Remodel, with coauthor Cara Clark.

“I’m a jeans and T-shirt kinda girl, so fitting back into my skinny jeans was basically my only priority when it came to actual weight loss,” Christina added. “I gained 30 pounds during pregnancy and around five months postpartum, I was back to my before baby weight. Because of my crazy work schedule, I was only exercising three times a week, so I definitely credit it to healthy eating.”

