Too cute! Christina Anstead took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 29, to show off her son Hudson getting vocal … Well, something like that. By the looks of it, the 4-month-old made an attempt to talk, but instead blew raspberries at the camera.

“Found his voice,” the 36-year-old wrote on the adorable video while tagging husband Ant Anstead, whom she shares Hudson with. Christina and Ant welcomed their bundle of joy in September, and since then, they’ve been documenting all his major milestones.

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/ Instagram

On January 24, the Christina on the Coast star got candid about her baby boy’s sleeping schedule. “Little update on sleep cause people are asking,” she said on her Insta Story at the time. “We were using the Merlin Magic Suit for about six weeks, maybe two months, and it really worked at first. He was sleeping 7/7, but then the four-month sleep progression hit, and it’s a real thing. It is. He’s still napping well, but he’s waking up at night again, so I think we’re going to transition to a sleep sac.” Baby steps — literally!

In addition to Hudson, Christina has two more children — 9-year-old Taylor and 4-year-old Brayden — both of which she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Unlike Christina, Tarek doesn’t want to expand his brood — at least for now. The Flip or Flop star is content having two children. “I have an amazing 4-year-old and an amazing [9-year-old],” he exclusively divulged to Life & Style in September 2019. “I’m trying to wrangle those two, right. It’s good enough for me right now.” Instead of thinking of having more kids, Tarek seems to be focused on his relationship with his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young.

Luckily, Christina and Tarek get along great and are able to successfully coparent. “It’s been three and a half years since we separated, so it’s gotten a lot easier,” the mom of three told Us Weekly in December 2019. “Tarek and I still work together, obviously. And I’m still really close with his family. We just always put the kids first.”

They are truly blended family goals!