There’s never a wrong time to take a selfie! Christina Anstead took to Instagram on Monday, February 24, to share a sweet photo with her son Hudson before they headed to bed.

“Exhausted,” the 36-year-old captioned the snap. “[It’s] been so crazy busy. I need a day of nothing! We will both be in bed by 8 [p.m.] and hopefully, sleeping all night!” Lucky for Christina, help was on the way. Her husband/ baby daddy, Ant Anstead, replied, “Coming!!!!!!!!! Almost home!!!”

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/ Instagram

Christina has two older kids — 9-year-old Taylor and 4-year-old Brayden — whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Evidently, she always has her hands full. Things got a little more hectic for the blonde beauty after she and Ant welcomed Hudson in September 2019, but somehow, she’s managing. To make everyone feel included, Christina makes sure she gives every family member one-on-one time with her. That especially has worked out super well with Brayden, who felt left out once he wasn’t the baby of the house anymore.

On February 17, she shared a video of Brayden and Hudson finally bonding. “I’ve been waiting 5 and a half months for some brotherly love from Bray,” the mom of three captioned the post. “Bray has been pretty jealous of his baby brother — been making sure Bray has gotten plenty of attention and love — looks like it is paying off … It was worth the wait!”

Christina recently admitted she and her hubby hadn’t had alone time in a while, but are putting in the effort to change that. “We thrive on getting adult time alone, as I’m sure most couples do … time to make sure I make this a priority,” she captioned a selfie with the U.K. native.

Since then, the couple have been regularly going on dates and documenting them on Instagram. Their most recent outing together was on February 23, when they went out for dinner with friends. “British boys … American girls,” he captioned the photo. “Double date night for these tired new parents!” Much-deserved!