According to Christina Anstead, her son Hudson is his dad Ant Anstead‘s twin. The 36-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet video of her 5-month-old mesmerizingly watching soccer — or football — on the TV, like his dad would.

“Not soccer!” Christina joked on the clip she captioned, “mini @ant_anstead.” This isn’t the first time Hudson is twinning with his English father. On February 10, the mother of three shared a photo with her baby and gushed over his sweet smile. “Sweet little grin just like his daddy,” Christina captioned the snap. Ant couldn’t help himself so he reposted the same pic and added, “Too much!!!! (Stolen from wifey’s page!)”

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/ Instagram

Christina, who welcomed Hudson in September 2019, also has two other kids — Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Like the blonde beauty, Ant, also has two older kids — Archie and Amelie — from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Anstead. This is one of the many reasons why the couple works so well together considering they’re on the same page with how well they prioritize their family.

On February 20, both families came together to bond. “When trying to pose with seven and a dog, this is a win,” the blonde beauty captioned an Instagram pic with her husband and all the kids. “Crazy chaos, but wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Speaking of chaos, Christina is the queen of multitasking. In October 2019, the Christina on the Coast star got candid about the difficulties she was having juggling everything, making it clear that despite what it seems, motherhood is not a walk in the park. “I haven’t been online or posting much because my hands are full — literally. Huds is definitely a tough baby. He will sometimes cry for hours straight,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I say this with mad props to all stay at home moms / moms with more than two kids. Being outnumbered is no joke.”

Though it’s a challenge, we think Christina is doing an amazing job!