A bond among exes. Christina Hall‘s ex-husband Ant Anstead shared his joy for the HGTV star’s first husband, Tarek El Moussa, welcoming his first child with wife Heather Rae Young.

“HUGE congratulations you guys!” Ant, 43, commented on the birth announcement Heather, 35, posted on Thursday, February 2, adding a red heart emoji. Tarek, 41, was quick to respond, writing, “@ant_anstead thanks dude! The kids are so excited!!”

Tarek and Heather’s son was born on Tuesday, January 31. The Selling Sunset star wrote in the caption of a photo showing off her well-manicured hand holding his little body, “Our baby boy is here. Mama and baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy.”

Thanks to Christina’s first two marriages, her children from the unions are half siblings. The Christina in the Country host, 39, shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with Tarek. The Flip or Flop alums were married for seven years, splitting in 2016.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

The blonde beauty went on to wed Ant in December 2018, and they welcomed their son, Hudson, on September 6, 2019. Christina announced her split from the Wheeler Dealers host in September 2020, leaving Ant heartbroken. He found love again with actress Renee Zellweger, whom he’s been dating since June 2021.

Hudson is now extra close with his older half-siblings Taylor and Brayden, and while he’s not directly related to Tarek and Heather’s new son, he will likely be involved in mixed family gatherings.

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” Tarek told Us shortly after the birth announcement. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother,” he added. Including Hudson, Tarek’s two children with Christina now have two little brothers.

Tarek and Heather tied the knot on October 23, 2021, in Santa Barbara after a 15-month engagement.

“When you find your soulmate, I think your mind changes and how you think your future is going to end up changes,” Heather told Life & Style in September 2021, about possibly starting a family with Tarek.

“Like, I never thought I would be a stepparent. I never thought I would marry a man that had kids and an ex [wife]. I never thought I would be in this position. So, from the moment I met him, I 100 percent committed. I never thought twice about it, and our life is crazy and I’m like, ‘Well, what’s one more?’” she added about having children.