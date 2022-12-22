Getting answers. Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall (née Haack) is getting to the bottom of her health issues after undergoing a full hyperbaric chamber scan.

“My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning. Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (the bad flips),” Christina, 39, shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 22. “I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth.”

The HGTV star went on to detail her plan of action saying that she is “first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle [breast] implants.”

Christina first opened up about her ongoing health concerns on Saturday, December 17, revealing that she believed the issues were stemming from her breast implants.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

“Self-care Saturday,” the California native wrote via Instagram alongside a video of herself in bed while receiving photon LED light therapy. “[My husband] Josh and I tag teaming [three] sick kids last night, this is a much-needed energy restore. … Been super exhausted lately, so on a kick to get back into my body. I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now, I’m considering the thought that this could be breast implant related.”

The mother of three – who shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson with second ex-husband Ant Anstead – went on to detail the problems she’s been experiencing.

“Some of my issues include: Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome], Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO [small intestinal bacterial overgrowth], acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue,” she listed. “I [tested] positive for ANA [Antinuclear Antibody]. I’m gluten free and mostly dairy free. I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well. For now, just working on detoxing and [a] positive mindset [sic].”

In addition to the issues that possibly stem from her breast augmentation, Christina recently experienced a reaction to under eye fillers as she shared a photo of her “super swollen” face.

“It wouldn’t go down with time,” the Christina on the Coast star said over a photo of her puffy face, adding that she ultimately had the fillers dissolved with hyaluronidase and ultra sound frequency. “Never again,” she concluded.