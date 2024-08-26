Back to her happy place! Christina Hall rocked a $1,000 Louis Vuitton bikini upon returning to her beloved Maui, Hawaii, for the first time since her split from estranged husband Josh Hall.

Christina, 41, stood on the balcony of her hotel in the designer swimsuit, looking out at the Pacific Ocean as palm trees blew along the lawn below. She was staying along the famed Kaʻanapali Beach, as Molokai could be seen in the distance of the photo she shared on August 24.

“This trip just hits different …” the Flip or Flop alum wrote in the caption. Fans filled the comments with praise for how she’s handled her ongoing divorce from Josh, 43.

“Gorgeous as always, Christina! Been following you since the beginning. Proud of you! Woman power. Inspirational,” one user wrote, while another added, “Strong women doing big things. I’m here for it.”

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

“Keep smiling, you have gorgeous kids, and a wonderful career. Life will be once again as it should be,” one fan reassured the Christina on the Coast star.

While the home renovator appeared solo in her bikini photo, she brought her three children along on the trip.

In a Monday, August 26, Instagram video post, Christina promoted Reserve P/S private suites at Los Angeles International Airport. In it, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa, were seen with her, along with son Hudson, whom she shares with second husband Ant Anstead.

The California native shared additional shots arriving in Maui, along with more photos of her kids at their hotel.

Christina and third husband Josh had their formal wedding Merriman’s Kapalua at the north end of Kaʻanapali Beach in April 2022, after secretly marrying in October 2021 following a whirlwind seven-month romance.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” the HGTV star wrote in the caption of her wedding photos when she finally shared them in September 2022.

“Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love,” she added.

Josh filed for divorce in Orange County, California, on July 15, Life & Style confirmed. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason and listed their date of separation as one week prior on July 8.

Christina filed for divorce from the realtor the following day on July 16. However, she listed their date of separation as July 7, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly. She also requested that the court restore her last name to Haack, her maiden name.

The Beach Bargains star gave fans an update on how she was doing post-split in an August 9 Instagram Story post.

“One month later … I finally have my appetite back. I’m exercising again. My kids are happy and our house feels like home,” she began. “‘Those poor kids’ adore me … anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”

She continued, “I’ve had some of my best nights with friends recently … laughed more than I have in forever. Work is going so good it feels like a dream. I have a life coach and I made myself a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again.”

“I will say — if you’ve ever lost peace and gained it back there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life. A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present. If that’s the lesson, I’ll take it. When you have a positive mindset, the rest will work itself out like it always does,” Christina added.