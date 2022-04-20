California Dreaming or Flopping? Here Are Coachella 2022’s Best and Worst Celebrity Outfits

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival of 2022 brought some of the coolest boho-chic outfits to grace the California desert. However, with every best dressed attendee came another who didn’t quite hit the mark. Nevertheless, stars held their heads up high with whatever looks they picked from their closets.

Tick, Tick … Boom actress Vanessa Hudgens has made it clear how much she loves the annual event. From past to present, the High School Musical alum — also dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” — knows how to bring the heat with her style selection.

When the 2022 festival kicked off, Vanessa started filling her Instagram feed with several posts to display the multiple ensembles she rocked.

“Miss V here, reporting for duty,” she captioned one of her many posts on April 16, featuring her black monokini and mesh tank dress she wore on the first day of the festival. Afterward, she introduced an all-pink, two-piece look, which included palazzo pants and a matching bikini top.

“Freedom. Perspective. And love. That’s what life’s about,” Vanessa captioned another one of her Instagram posts on April 18 to show off the stunning outfit.

Her next one, however, looked picture-perfect for the west coast climate: a solid yellow, long-sleeved, ruffled, slitted flowing dress, which she offset with a straw sun hat, sunglasses and flat sandals.

As for why she absolutely adores the event, Vanessa explained to E! News that it’s a time to “just express yourself.”

“It’s just such a fun place to dress however you want and I definitely do,” she said on April 13. “It’s really nice to be seen. That’s all we want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I’ve felt safe to express myself.”

When it comes to others’ fashion preferences, the “Sneakernight” singer mentioned that “everyone’s creativity” is naturally “different.”

“I think just embrace and honor yourself and your taste and go from there,” she added. “And, honestly, it’s a festival. You’re going to be in the dirt, so, like, don’t go too crazy.”

Aside from the Grease: Live star, many other Hollywood faces showed off their creative style, such as former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer.

The Longshots actress arrived in a fringe, brown long-sleeved bikini crop top, black sequined shorts and coordinating ankle boots, matching the festival’s desert theme. She even shared a fun video via Instagram of herself dancing to some music while gripping a canned drink.

“Lol idk what to even caption [sic],” she wrote alongside her video post on April 17. “I’m back at home now, comfortable and ugly. Happy Easter, I miss my family.”

Scroll down to see the best and worst celebrity outfits from Coachella 2022.