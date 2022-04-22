No Bra, No Problem! See Photos of Coachella 2022’s Best Celebrity Braless Looks

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival of 2022 brought some of the most unique celebrity outfits, some of whom went totally braless for the event! Whether it was a bikini or stunning crop top, many Hollywood stars rolled up in their best desert chic attire.

Olivia Culpo was seen wearing different looks at the event, including her tan and chestnut, two-piece cowgirl ensemble.

“They make everything one hundred percent more fun, but I still want to smack them fifty percent of the time. Ya know?” the model captioned an Instagram carousel post on Thursday, April 21, featuring her outfit.

Olivia completed her look with a pair of knee-high suede boots, a brown belt to complement her embroidered skirt and a white hat.

However, this wasn’t her only sexy braless look that she donned for the 2022 festival. She also shared photos of her white knitted crop top, short black skirt and matching cowgirl hat via Instagram over the first weekend of Coachella.

Former Disney Channel star Vanessa Hudgens also showed off looking her hottest, whether it was with a bikini top or other braless tank.

Dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” by fans, the Tick, Tick … Boom actress was seen wearing a slew of various outfits, including a pink bralette top and matching palazzo pants for one day and an all-yellow, floor-length dress for another day.

Vanessa made sure to share moments from the event with her Instagram followers, including a video of her dancing in her pink two-piece look.

“Full fairy mode,” she captioned her carousel post on Monday, April 18. In the accompanying photos, Vanessa didn’t hesitate to flash her flowing outfit throughout the evening.

As for why she loves the annual event, the Grease: Live star explained to E! News the main attraction for Coachella.

“It’s just such a fun place to dress however you want and I definitely do,” she said in an April 13 interview. “It’s really nice to be seen. That’s all we want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I’ve felt safe to express myself.”

While the fashion is a huge staple, Vanessa nevertheless noted that it’s an outdoor event, meaning too much glitz and glam isn’t necessary.

“And, honestly, it’s a festival. You’re going to be in the dirt, so, like, don’t go too crazy,” she added.

