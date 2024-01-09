Staying dressed to impress is a must for many of us. From the office to weekend brunch, luxurious date nights and even workout classes, we show up and show out everywhere we go. Putting your best foot forward is absolutely essential when you’re in public. However, maintaining that enthusiasm often tapers off behind closed doors.

If there’s one category which provides space to slack off, it’s sleepwear. Getting beauty rest in stretched-out T-shirts from when we were in college and hole-ridden leggings is a pretty common phenomenon. This is a no-judgment zone because we can definitely relate. Thankfully, we all can elevate our nighttime wardrobe with two-piece pajama sets. We searched Amazon for the latest sleepwear finds, and we found one of this season’s best two-piece pajama sets that’s on sale for 36% off!

Get the Ekouaer Two-Piece Pajama Set for just $38 (originally $59) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Wildly popular Amazon brand Ekouaer has a dynamic two-piece pajama set that has shoppers heading to sleep in style. Inspired by menswear trends, these pajamas are made from a blend of ultra-comfy viscose and elastane. They feature a long-sleeve top and bottoms with superior stitching and perfectly-lined hems to make this set look even more luxe.

The button-down sleep shirt hits at the hip and features a chest pocket and notch collar. The loose-fitting bottoms come equipped with a soft drawstring which you can use to tighten or loosen as needed. If you’re a night sweater, get ready for relief. This two-piece set is lightweight and breathable, so you won’t wake up wet!

Available in women’s sizes XS to XXL, shoppers can snag this two-piece pajama set in 42 different shades, prints and textures. Basically, there’s a pair of these PJs for any occasion. You can keep things laidback with solid shades like black and green, or stock up on holiday-themed pajamas in advance. If you live for prints, you can find this set in stripes, dots and plaid.

