When it comes to bringing home the bacon, the Conversations With Friends cast did just that! The Hulu show may be a miniseries based on the book of the same name by Sally Rooney, but that doesn’t mean the stars didn’t get compensated for their roles.

“I read Normal People before I knew they were making a show out of it, and I remember when I saw it thinking, I’d love to be in something like that,” Joe Alwyn — who plays Nick Conway in the series — told The Guardian in April 20211, referencing author Sally’s first book-to-TV adaptation.

In Conversations With Friends, which premiered in May 2022, Joe’s character Nick is married to a woman named Melissa (Jemima Kirke) but begins a torrid love affair with college student Frances (Alison Oliver), who is grappling with her ongoing feelings for best friend and former flame Bobbi (Sasha Lane). The 12-episode series is full of some pretty steamy sex scenes, but there was nothing “embarrassing” going on.

During an interview with Us Weekly released ahead of the show’s premiere, Alison gushed over the show’s intimacy coordinator, Ita O’Brien.

“She’ll, kind of, go through the text with you in-depth, and it’ll always feel like those scenes are there as extensions of dialogue, and that it’s there to continue the storytelling rather than anything gratuitous or just kind of thrown in,” the newcomer shared. “She really puts you at ease, and she kind of starts to talk about what shapes you want to make to tell the story.”

Alison added, “I think through that amount of rehearsal and kind of talking about it and trusting the person that you’re acting with and all the people around you, you can really come to those scenes and feel kind of secure and safe. And that you’re able to kind of really think about the storytelling rather than anything else.”

Joe, for his part, echoed Alison’s quotes during various interviews. He even told Extra that longtime love Taylor Swift had no issues with her man’s sex scenes.

“I mean, she’s read the book, and she loves the book so she knows it,” he explained. “She just, like, couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project.”

Joe’s scene partner also talked about meeting the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress on the Conversations With Friends set. Alison told U.K.’s The Sunday Times that Taylor was “totally cool” with the sex scenes, explaining that she knew they were “part of Joe’s job, all part of the story.”

