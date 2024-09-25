Daisy Kent Reunites With Kelsey Anderson to Support Joey on DWTS

Daisy Kent proved that all is well between her and ex Joey Graziadei when she showed up to support him at Dancing With the Stars. The Bachelor alum spent time with Joey’s fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, before the Tuesday, September 24, show.

The ladies – along with Jonathon Johnson from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette – met up for drinks before the live show. Kelsey, 26, posted a video to her Instagram Story that showed them sipping on what appeared to be margaritas as they smiled for the camera. Daisy then posted videos from inside the ballroom, including one captioned, “Let’s go [Jenn].” Jenn, 26, was also on Joey’s season of The Bachelor with Daisy, 26, and Kelsey.

The Minnesota native also reposted an Instagram Story from a Bachelor producer that said, “Celebrating @joeygraziadei and @jenntran.”

daisyykent/Instagram

Daisy was Joey’s runner-up on The Bachelor. She and Kelsey made history when they met up before the final rose ceremony because Daisy was having doubts about where she stood with the tennis instructor. When Kelsey admitted that she felt assurance from Joey, 29, Daisy knew that she was not going to be the final pick.

The women supported one another by riding to the rose ceremony together and Daisy ended things with Joey on the beach before he had a chance to dump her. He and Kelsey went on to get engaged. Since filming ended, Daisy got back together with a college ex, Thor Herbst, but she’s remained on good terms with Kelsey and Joey.

Meanwhile, Jenn was sent home before hometown dates on The Bachelor and was then named the lead for season 21 of The Bachelorette. She sent Jonathon, 28, home after fantasy suites and got engaged to Devin Strader at the final rose ceremony. However, she and Devin, 28, split before the full season aired. Jenn revealed that Devin broke up with her over the phone and said he “almost immediately” became a different person once filming ended.

With Jonathon residing in L.A. and Jenn living there during her time on DWTS, the two have spent a lot of time together, giving fans hope that they’ll rekindle their romance. In a recent interview, Jenn didn’t shut down the idea completely, but she did admit that she’s not ready to date again just yet.

“I’m just not in a place in my heart and in my life to be dating somebody or to even be thinking about the possibility of investing myself into anybody, especially Jonathon,” she shared. “But I’m happy to have him as a friend for now. We’ll see where that goes. But I’m happy to have his company.” She also added, “He’s great. We’ll see,” and explained that she has some trust issues at the moment because of how things played out with Devin.

Jonathon was also in the audience during week 1 of DWTS. Joey, who’s partnered with Jenna Johnson, and Jenn, partnered with Sasha Farber, both survived the first double elimination of the season and will continue dancing in week 3. Tori Spelling and Anna Delvey were the first two contestants to be sent home.