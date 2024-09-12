Bachelorette star Jenn Tran revealed if she’s spoken to her ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, since their tense After the Final Rose confrontation.

“I had texted him a couple of times,” Jenn, 26, admitted on the Wednesday, September 11 episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” “Now he’s just blocked on everything because of the stuff with this girl, there’s nothing he can say to make that better.”

Jenn addressed a viral video of Devin, 28, and an unidentified woman in New York during part 1 of the interview, which was released on Monday, September 9. In the footage, Devin had his arm around the woman, who Jenn later confirmed as his ex-girlfriend, at a rooftop bar in New York City.

The New Jersey native said that at the time, she and Devin were still actively discussing meeting up and “seeing where things go.”

“Seeing if we could end things on good terms or whatever it was, I deserved a conversation in person,” she explained. “Like I wanted that conversation in person and not to have to do that on live TV. He was leading me on to believe that there was hope and there was something there the whole month, then he’s out in New York with this girl, to my knowledge, it’s one of his ex-girlfriends.”

Jenn told hosts Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile during part 2 that she found the “closure” she needed in the relationship after multiple exes of Devin reached out to her after the show.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

“The closure is now everything that is coming out about him. I had so many exes reach out to me now, being like, ‘You dodged a bullet,’” she explained. “It’s not me, it’s you. You clearly have a lot of work to be done and you did not handle this situation right, in a good way at all … There’s so many girls that have been like, ‘He’s been in my DMs since this day,’ or ‘I dated him and he was this and that,’ so I have the closure I know, in knowing that the person I met on the TV show never existed.”

The interview was seemingly recorded before Devin broke his silence on his split from Jenn in an attempt to share his side on Tuesday, September 10. In the 13-minute footage, the Houston native told his followers that he wasn’t “lying” about his love for Jenn, adding that his effort “wasn’t good enough” for the physician assistant.

“It’s incredibly difficult to navigate those emotions post show. We both had missteps, we both had flaws, we both had mistakes along the way,” he said. “But the love that Jenn and I had, and the love that especially I had for Jenn, is not something that I’m attempting to lie about, it’s not something I can fake. Every single day was an uphill battle and as a man, I’m trying to support and love the best way I can.”

In the clip, he also refuted Jenn’s claim that he broke up with her via a 15-minute phone call, which he said was “forced out of him.”

“I did try to meet up with her. I did try to go to the happy couple and she did not let me,” he said. “As saying, she didn’t deserve to go if it was just going to be a breakup. She kind of forced my hand.”