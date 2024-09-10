Bachelorette star Jenn Tran is opening up about her heartbreaking split from Devin Strader, revealing that the woman he was seen with weeks before the After the Final Rose special was actually his ex-girlfriend.

“There’s a video circulating around of him in New York with this girl,” Jenn, 26, addressed the footage during the Monday, September 9, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “That was like two weeks before AFR and we were broken up at that point. However, we had been talking.”

The New Jersey native said at this time, she and Devin, 28, were still actively communicating about meeting up and “seeing where things go.”

“Seeing if we could end things on good terms or whatever it was, I deserved a conversation in person,” she explained. “Like I wanted that conversation in person and not to have to do that on live TV. He was leading me on to believe that there was hope and there was something there the whole month, then he’s out in New York with this girl, to my knowledge, it’s one of his ex-girlfriends.”

Jenn said she received countless DMs about Devin and his ex-girlfriend, including photos of them at the airport as they flew to New York together and a tip that they were spotted making out at a bar just three weeks before AFR.

Disney/John Fleenor

The video of Devin and the other woman went viral earlier this month, just days after Jenn revealed that she and Devin called off their engagement during the After the Final Rose special on September 3.

In the video shared by Instagram fan account Bachelornation.Scoop, Devin had his arm around the unidentified woman while at a rooftop bar in New York City. “Devin was spotted out with a woman weeks before the Bachelorette finale,” the caption read.

During the After the Final Rose special, Jenn told host Jesse Palmer that Devin ended their relationship shortly after filming via a short phone call. She also slammed him for inconsistencies in their relationship, specifically for not following through on the promises he made.

“As soon as we had left Hawaii, things were just different,” she said on stage. “It kind of just felt like he was pulling away all the promises that he had made to me — wanting to move somewhere together, and wanting to have this future planned out, and wanting to see each other all the time.”

In an attempt to ease the tension, Jenn suggested calling off the engagement while continuing to date and even recommended couples counseling. Despite her efforts, Devin showed no interest in mending the relationship.

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” she continued. “He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”

Despite the heartbreaking ending, the physician assistant admitted she needed to see her ex-fiancé to get the “closure” she needed after their messy split.

“It definitely was a moment I had been wanting to happen for the past month,” she said one day later while appearing on the September 4 episode of Good Morning America. “I just needed to get that off my chest and start a clean slate and move on with my life.”