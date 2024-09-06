The Bachelorette star Devin Strader was seemingly spotted out with another woman before Jenn Tran revealed their split during the season 21 finale.

Just days after Devin, 28, and Jenn, 26, came face to face for the first time after they called off their engagement during the After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, September 3, Instagram fan account Bachelornation.Scoop shared a video of a man that resembled Devin with his arm around another woman at a rooftop bar.

“Devin was spotted out with a woman weeks before the Bachelorette finale,” the caption read.

Several fans rushed to the comments section to agree that Devin appeared to be the man in the clip. Meanwhile, many social media users slammed him for going on public dates before his and Jenn’s relationship status was revealed. “He really could not wait until the finale aired??” one person commented. Another chimed in, “The disrespect is just too much, sickening.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

While Jenn and Devin did get engaged during the finale episode, she revealed he ended their relationship during a phone call and said he started to pull away “almost immediately” after filming ended. The New Jersey native also slammed Devin for acting differently than he did on the show and for not following through on the promises he made regarding their relationship.

After fans watched the former couple confront each other during the finale, Jenn admitted she needed to see Devin in order to get “closure” after their messy split. “It definitely was a moment I had been wanting to happen for the past month,” she said while appearing on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of Good Morning America. “I just needed to get that off my chest and start a clean slate and move on with my life.”

She also elaborated on how their relationship changed after the engagement. “I was so happy and I was so ready to start our life together,” Jenn shared. “But I had realized that his energy had shifted and his priorities had shifted. He wasn’t the same person on the show as he was off the show.”

Devin has remained relatively quiet since their split, though he reportedly shared and then deleted screenshots of text messages he allegedly sent Jenn implying he wanted to break up in person.

However, Jenn has been open about the struggles she’s faced following their complicated split and reflected on her heartbreak in a lengthy Instagram post.

Disney/John Fleenor

“Although this love story didn’t end the way I had hoped … What you guys have seen is a snippet of our love story and two real people navigating a complicated situation,” the TV personality captioned the post on Thursday, September 5. “My heart is heavy grieving but I have to make room for forgiveness and keep the main thing the main thing which is ultimately my heart. While emotions were high on stage, at the end of the day, I will always have love for the person I fell in love with and I am choosing to wish him the best in his journey of life and will always root for him.”