Jenn Tran isn’t ready to date right now, but she didn’t shut down the possibility of a romance with Jonathon Johnson in the future. The Bachelorette star opened up about her friendship with Jonathon, a contestant on her season of the dating show, during her Thursday, September 12, interview on “The Viall Files.”

“Jonathon is so great and so amazing and such a good person,” Jenn, 26, told Nick Viall. “Here’s the thing, I didn’t get a fiancé out of this, but I’m so happy that I got a really good friend out of this and a good human being. He’s just so good. I’m just not in a place in my heart and in my life to be dating somebody or to even be thinking about the possibility of investing myself into anybody, especially Jonathon. But I’m happy to have him as a friend for now. We’ll see where that goes. But I’m happy to have his company.”

When the podcast hosts tried to push Jenn by pointing out what a great guy Jonathon, 28, is, she confirmed, “He’s great. We’ll see.”

Jonathon was one of the three men who Jenn took to the fantasy suite on The Bachelorette. However, she sent him home at the following rose ceremony and went on to get engaged to Devin Strader. The two split before the finale aired and have been embroiled in a public he said/she said about the breakup. Devin’s behavior after filming ended and post-split are part of why Jenn isn’t ready to date at the moment. Most recently, he shared their private texts online while explaining his side of the breakup in an Instagram video.

“I’m in a place where I think I’m gonna have a bit of trust issues for a while,” the New Jersey native explained. “The texts being released [by Devin], me not really knowing who that person was … I need some time to get over that and trust people again.”

Still, Jenn has been spending a lot of time with Jonathon as friends. He lives in Los Angeles and she’s been in town for Dancing With the Stars, so they’ve hung out a few times and have posted multiple videos together on social media. The physician assistant student even confirmed that Jonathon will be in the audience when she competes on DWTS. “He will be coming as a very good friend of mine,” she teased.

Meanwhile, Jonathan appeared on “The Viall Files” on Tuesday, September 10, and admitted that he and Jenn had not yet had a conversation about being more than friends. However, he added, “She’s going to be in L.A. for the next few months where I live, so … at some point [we will].”

That same day, Jenn did an interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe on the “Off the Vine” podcast and seemed less convinced about possibly rekindling the relationship. “I probably will be grabbing a beer with Jonathon, Jeremy [Simon], whoever it is,” she said. “I want so badly to keep those friendships, but nothing more than that.”