There’s still hope for The Bachelorette fans who have been shipping Jonathon Johnson rekindling a romance with Jenn Tran outside of the show, at least in his eyes.

The former season 21 contestant, 26, was asked by Nick Viall if he and Jenn, 26, have had a “sincere conversation” about “exploring” something more than friendship during Jonathon’s Tuesday, September 10, appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast.

“The conversation has not been had yet,” he replied, as Nick’s wife and cohost Natalie Joy jumped in to ask “yet?” Jonathon explained. “She’s going to be in L.A. for the next few months where I live, so … at some point.”

Jenn was announced as a contestant on the upcoming season 33 of Dancing With the Stars on September 4. The show is filmed in Los Angeles.

When Nick, 43, asked if there had been any “flirty texts” between Jonathon and Jenn, he smiled and responded, “I don’t know. I don’t know what you define as flirty. I’m an 8-year-old at heart, I can’t tell when somebody’s flirting with me or just trying to give me a high-five.”

Jonathon went on to explain how he and Jenn ended up shooting two TikTok videos on September 7 that led fans to believe they could be reuniting as a couple. She dropped the posts four days after revealing on After the Final Rose that fiancé Devin Strader dumped her two months after his romantic proposal on The Bachelorette was filmed.

In the first video Jenn posted, she mouthed the line, “Everybody wants to know what I’d do if I didn’t win.” The physician’s assistant trainee then backed away from the camera as Jonathon came into the shot and added, “I guess we’ll never know,” with a big smile.

In the second video, Jenn and Jonathon stood in the same poolside location as they mouthed the words to a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, she included a fan comment from the previous post in the upper corner of the screen that read, “‘I once believed love would be black and white … and now it’s golden.’ Jonthan is golden,” seeming to hint at a lyric from Taylor Swift’s song “Daylight.”

Jonathon explained that a friend of his was doing a photoshoot in the Hollywood Hills where he rented out a house and Jenn happened to be nearby in Burbank, California. They decided to get together before she left for Boston and the pair went out to dinner before going back to the house to shoot the videos.

The former reality star relayed an adorable story about how they were recognized by fans. As the pair walked out of the sushi restaurant, someone cheered from a passing car, “Jenn we love you…” before noticing him and yelling in surprise, “Jonathon!”

Sadly, for his sake, it doesn’t appear that Jonathon will be anything more than friends with Jenn, who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast on Tuesday, September 10, the same day his appearance on “The Viall Files” dropped.

“The internet loves Jenn and Jonathon,” the Miami resident said about how fans were shipping on her getting together with her third-place contestant after her split from Devin, 31. Jonathon was sent home following their fantasy suite date.

“I probably will be grabbing a beer with Jonathon, Jeremy [Simon], whoever it is,” she shared. “I want so badly to keep those friendships, but nothing more than that,” she said about her former contestants.

Jonathon revealed during his podcast episode that he reached out to Devin following his appearance on After the Final Rose, where he came face-to-face with Jenn for the first time since their split.

“I’m a huge advocate on mental health and after having all of America jump down your throat and say ‘You’re the worst person in America right now’ can’t feel good. So, human to human, I just wanted to reach out and be like, ‘Hey dude are you OK? Are you going to be alright?’ Like, I know this can’t be a good feeling,” the TikTok personality explained.

Jonathon said the two had a phone call and everything is “so far, so good,” for Devin following The Bachelorette’s fallout.