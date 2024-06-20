Dakota Johnson handled her wardrobe malfunction like a pro as the strap of her dress came undone during a live interview. While appearing on the Wednesday, June 19, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress dealt with a slight fashion blunder in front of the live audience.

“Your dress just came unhooked,” host Jimmy Kimmel told Dakota, 34, as cameras panned to them after a clip of her movie Daddio played. “Are you alright? Should I get some Scotch tape?”

Dakota was wearing a black dress with gold straps and noted, “My dress, it just fell off!” Although she seemed uncomfortable for a moment, she eventually got the strap and fabric back in place without revealing too much. “I’ll just hold it,” she added.

For the rest of the interview, the Fifty Shades of Grey star had to keep touching her shoulder and chest to make sure the dress was staying in place. Luckily, it held up as she completed the interview.

Dakota was on the talk show to promote Daddio, which she stars in alongside Sean Penn. The actor plays a taxi driver in the film, while Dakota plays a woman who hops in his cab at JFK airport. Throughout their journey together, she opens up to him about her life, with the majority of the film taking place inside the taxi. Dakota also worked as a producer on the movie.

When she’s not in front of the camera, the Madame Web star tends to keep her personal life very private. She started dating Chris Martin in 2017 and the two are rarely photographed in public together. It’s been reported that they secretly got engaged “years ago,” although they’ve never confirmed the news themselves. She has been wearing an emerald ring, which is reportedly her engagement ring, since 2020.

However, earlier this month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Dakota has cold feet when it comes to actually walking down the aisle. “While Dakota loves Chris, she’s not sure about marriage,” the source explained.

The star’s parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, have both been divorced four times, which has made their daughter skeptical. “She’s not a big proponent of the legal aspect of it,” the insider added. “Dakota says a piece of paper doesn’t necessarily change anything.”

Meanwhile, Chris, 47, was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow. They separated in 2014 and their divorce was finalized two years later. Gwyneth, 51, has since moved on with now-husband Brad Falchuk and has maintained a friendly relationship with both her ex and his fiancée.

“We’re actually very good friends,” the Goop founder said of Dakota in 2023. “I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”

In fact, Gwyneth has taken it upon herself to try and help Chris and Dakota with their wedding planning, according to a source. “Her obsession with them getting married is too much,” the insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “She’s coming up with all kinds of ideas for the ceremony: color themes, locations, even the guest list. Gywneth’s become the ultimate bridezilla, and it’s not even her wedding!”