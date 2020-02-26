Get yourself a BFF like Nikita Dragun, y’all! The beauty guru was credited as the photographer on one of singer Demi Lovato’s latest Instagram photos — and needless to say, the YouTuber definitely has an eye for a good pic.

“IDK [whose] car this is but thanks for the photo op,” the 27-year-old captioned a stylized blurry photo of herself straddling a yellow sports car, adding a lipstick kiss emoji. She tagged the MUA, 23, in the post as well.

From there, Nikita shared the post to her Instagram Stories. “My blurry pic aesthetic goes off,” she wrote over the snap, adding hot face, fire and 100 emojis to hammer home her point. Clearly, the brunette beauty knew her songstress pal looked fierce.

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time Nikita has hung out with A-listers. In fact, she recently recalled a party night with supermodel Bella Hadid on Twitter. “Bella Hadid pointed at me at a party,” she began her tweet on February 6. “I walked over. She was literally telling me how bomb my body was and that she would show my Instagram pics to her BF. I told her I literally Facetune myself to look like her …”

Plus, she even revealed that the modeling maven didn’t get her name right — but Nikita didn’t care much. “She also called me Niki Dragun so I guess that’s my name now,” the starlet added. LOL!

Months prior, the trans activist was spotted getting her party on with Kar-Jenner mogul Kylie Jenner and BFF Sofia Richie at a Missguided party in honor of Sof’s collab collection in September 2019. The girls captured most of the night on their Instagram Stories, so luckily for us, we were able to relive the fun.

But with the clout comes the complaints. Some fans just don’t understand why the Dragun Beauty founder has been brushing shoulders with Hollywood’s best. “She’s always killing it and serving looks, but we all know she doesn’t need to be there. She’s an influencer, not a musical artist,” a user commented on Nikita’s Instagram post about attending the 2020 Grammys back in late-January.

Naturally, she didn’t take that one lying down. “They gave me a check to go,” she clapped back. “So honestly, I’m just doing my job.” Tell ’em, girl!