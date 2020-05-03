All-natural glow! Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share stunning new makeup-free swimsuit selfies she took using a handy feature on May 2. “Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics,” the brunette beauty captioned the series of two perfect photos of herself rocking a red one-piece.

The 27-year-old also decided to ~warn~ her photographer, Angelo Kritikos, about her newfound skill. “You [sic] in trouble boo boo,” she concluded her caption, adding tongue-out and palm tree emojis to hammer home her point.

Unsurprisingly, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to gush over the singer’s sexy shoot. “I’m so jealous of your beautiful skin! You look so good!!” one user raved, while another supporter added, “Oh, so you wanna just snap this hard. Sis, you BETTER!!” A third fan wrote, “THANK YOU FOR BLESSING US.” We definitely agree there!

This certainly isn’t the first time the “I Love Me” singer flaunted her incredible, natural ~assets~ on social media. She’s all about showing off the real her — no matter how intimidating that can be.

“Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss [sic] but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hairpieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all,” Demi captioned the beautiful photo on February 24. “This is what I look like 85 percent to 90 percent of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am.”

The Albuquerque, New Mexico native has struggled with body image issues since appearing on Disney‘s Sonny With a Chance in 2009. “My eating disorder kept me from going back to acting for years,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in April. “But I finally came to a place with my body where I thought, ‘Why am I going to let this stop me when it’s just my shell? I stopped letting my weight control my life.”

After Demi overcame her struggles with body image and weight, she started to accept herself — and she shared another unretouched photo in September 2019 where she embraced what others would perceive as a flaw. “This is my biggest fear: A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what? It’s CELLULIT!!!!” she captioned the pic of herself showing off her bod. “I’m just literally sooooo [sic] tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it — yes, the other bikini pics were edited and I hate that I did that, but it’s the truth — so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me.”

It’s clear Demi is all about being a body positive role model for young girls — and she’s doing an excellent job.