Woof, y’all — this is a powerful one. Demi Lovato released her latest single “I Love Me” on March 6 — and unsurprisingly, the legendary songstress was willing to admit she’s her own “worst critic” in the introspective and reflective new lead track from her upcoming album.

“I’m my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of s—t / But I’m a 10 out of 10 even when I forget,” the 27-year-old sings on the single, clearly alluding to her own self-confidence. She even touches on her eating disorder and struggles with body image in the lyrics. “Can’t see what I am, I just see what I’m not,” she says in the first verse. “I’m guilty ’bout everything that I eat (Every single day).”

Another interesting element of the lyrics is that the brunette beauty knows she’s only hard on herself, never others. “‘Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself,” she explains in the pre-chorus. “But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else / I, me, myself and I don’t see eye to eye.”

The chorus highlighted all the questions the former Disney star has for herself — and knows others have for themselves as well. “Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?” she asks. “And I always got my finger on the self-destruct / I wonder when I love me is enough.”

Needless to say, the pop bop asks a lot of important questions of young women everywhere who might be struggling with a journey similar to Demi’s. In fact, the New Mexico native got candid about the song on New Music Daily on Apple Music after the release, stressing that the piece is about finding appreciation for your flaws.

“This track is all about loving yourself. You know?” Demi explained to the internet radio station. “It’s an anthem. It talks about how hard we are on ourselves and the negative self-talk [and] how easily we can listen to that. But when is loving yourself gonna be enough?”

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the singer has been open about her journey. After she released her last album, Tell Me You Love Me, in September 2017, she also dropped an accompanying YouTube docuseries that explored her drug addiction as a teenager and eating disorder. We stan a seriously strong woman!