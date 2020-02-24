It’s hard not to be inspired by Demi Lovato. The 27-year-old went bare-faced for a new selfie on Monday, February 24, and we could all learn a thing or two about confidence from her thoughtful caption on the pic.

“Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all,” she wrote beside the striking makeup-free photo. “This is what I look like 85 percent to 90 percent of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe.” Say it louder for the people in the back!

Fans and friends alike were touched by Demi’s inspiring message. “Love that babe,” commented Vanessa Hudgens. Ashley Graham added, “Hi beauty!!!” and Kelsea Ballerini wrote, “stunning,” with a heart emoji. “This is when you’re the most beautiful 💗” an excited follower responded, while another said, “I love your freckles, so pretty!” We couldn’t agree more.

The coolest thing about Demi is how she’s willing to share so much of her life with her devoted fans, whether she’s dressed down like on February 24. or dressed up like she was one day earlier. “2 selfies, 1 day … can’t help it. Mama’s feeling herself cause her glam team killed these lewks todayyyyy 💁🏻‍♀️” she wrote alongside a photo with a stunning makeup look.

But it’s not all just about how she looks. Demi is also happy to share how she’s feeling, which has been a roller coaster over the past two years since her devastating overdose in July 2018. “I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,” she told Billboard about how she feels while listening to her new song “Anyone.” “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song,” she thought to herself during her lengthy hospital stay. “I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?'” Luckily, she’s getting all of the help she needs nowadays, and she seems to be happier and more confident in her skin than ever before.