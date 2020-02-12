Meaningful art. Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 11, to reveal her new back tattoo. While it’s a beautiful piece featuring an angel being lifted by doves, the significance behind it makes it even more special.

“I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances, but while I was off socials, I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi,” she captioned the post.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/ Instagram

The singer went on to explain that prior to getting the ink, she wasn’t sure what she wanted. However, the two worked together to come up with something meaningful that stands for everything Demi has been through, possibly including her overdose in July 2018. “Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before … No idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having,” the brunette beauty divulged.

She continued, “Having a fallen angel being lifted by three, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding. Alessandro, you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience … The only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! P.S. I still can’t believe how lifelike this looks and it healed amazing as well.”

Demi got the tattoo done in December 2019 — shortly after her split from ex Austin Wilson. At the time, her artist opened up about the experience. “We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit,” Alessandro wrote on Instagram. “The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you.”

We couldn’t be happier for Demi!